Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

