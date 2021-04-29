Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

