Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

