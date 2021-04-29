West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.630-$2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.950-7.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.20. 3,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,964. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $185.09 and a 12 month high of $326.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

