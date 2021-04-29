West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

