West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WFG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE:WFG opened at C$97.26 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$109.25. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.69.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

