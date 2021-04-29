Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

