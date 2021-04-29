Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.39.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.