Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $34.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.28 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 648,441 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

