Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

4/27/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/19/2021 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $300.00.

3/1/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $9.22 on Thursday, reaching $272.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day moving average is $247.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Okta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

