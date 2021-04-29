Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $266.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.50.

NYSE WSO opened at $290.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

