Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.
Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
HCC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $921.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.
HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.