Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HCC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $921.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

