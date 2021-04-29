Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 920,656 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

