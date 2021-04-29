Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 205,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

