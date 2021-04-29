Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,734. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

