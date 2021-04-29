Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.01% of Waitr worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waitr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Waitr stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

