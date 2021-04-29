W.W. Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $422.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

