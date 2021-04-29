W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NYSE:WRB opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

