W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.
NYSE:WRB opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
