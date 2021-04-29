Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Sells $1,574,131.62 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vroom stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

