Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

