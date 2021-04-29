Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vodacom Group stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.
About Vodacom Group
