Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

