Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q4 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.55-0.65 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

