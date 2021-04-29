Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.37.

NYSE V traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. 156,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $236.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

