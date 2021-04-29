Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $236.27. The firm has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

