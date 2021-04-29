Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.00

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $264.65, with a volume of 2875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.16 and its 200 day moving average is $219.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

