VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 234.7% from the March 31st total of 78,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. VirTra has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -290.35 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of VirTra at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

