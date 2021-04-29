Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock worth $2,270,380 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

