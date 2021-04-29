Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

