Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.71. 71,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

