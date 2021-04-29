Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

