Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.06. 159,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

