Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 158,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,814,615. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 348.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

