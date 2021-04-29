Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last ninety days. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,535. The company has a market cap of $492.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.