VIG One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,464.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $1,464.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,404.36 or 0.13593898 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001135 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,513,201 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

