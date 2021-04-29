Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Purchases $276,768,000.00 in Stock

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,464.00 per share, with a total value of $276,768,000.00.

Video River Networks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 110,000 shares of Video River Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10,180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,800,000.00.

Shares of NIHK stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Video River Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset operations in North America. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and sells power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

