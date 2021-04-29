Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCTR opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

