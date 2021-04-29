ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIAC. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. 412,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,860,867. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 399.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 216,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.