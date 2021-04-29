VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in April

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VersaBank from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

VRRKF stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

