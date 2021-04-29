Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

VLDR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.