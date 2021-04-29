Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 199,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $917.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.