Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.60 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

