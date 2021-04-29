Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

