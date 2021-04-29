Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.54. 263,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $385.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

