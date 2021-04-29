Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,056.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 85,529 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.