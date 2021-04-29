Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Decreased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.62 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $86.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.