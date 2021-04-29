Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.08. 2,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,412. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

