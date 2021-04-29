Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.77. 37,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

