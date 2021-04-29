Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.02. 42,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.