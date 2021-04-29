Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.