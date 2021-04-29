Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

VVV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

